Suns' Tyler Johnson: Solid enough in losing effort

Johnson had 14 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-120 loss to Portland.

Johnson continued to flirt with standard league relevance Saturday, finishing the game with a nice well-rounded line. He is locked in as the starting point guard and the playing time is typically there no matter the scoreline. The assured minutes certainly give him an advantage over other fringe players, and he is worth a long look if you need point guard numbers heading into the final weeks of your season.