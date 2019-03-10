Suns' Tyler Johnson: Solid enough in losing effort
Johnson had 14 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-120 loss to Portland.
Johnson continued to flirt with standard league relevance Saturday, finishing the game with a nice well-rounded line. He is locked in as the starting point guard and the playing time is typically there no matter the scoreline. The assured minutes certainly give him an advantage over other fringe players, and he is worth a long look if you need point guard numbers heading into the final weeks of your season.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...