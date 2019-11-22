Suns' Tyler Johnson: Starting at point guard
Johnson will start at point guard Thursday against the Pelicans, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
Johnson is set to draw his first game of the season with Ricky Rubio (back) ruled out Thursday. The Fresno State product is averaging 6.7 points and 2.1 assists over 13 contests this year.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.