Suns' Tyler Johnson: Starting at point guard

Johnson will start at point guard Thursday against the Pelicans, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

Johnson is set to draw his first game of the season with Ricky Rubio (back) ruled out Thursday. The Fresno State product is averaging 6.7 points and 2.1 assists over 13 contests this year.

