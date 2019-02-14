Suns' Tyler Johnson: Struggles continue in loss

Johnson (ankle) tallied just three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes in the Suns' 134-107 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

Johnson's aching ankle may have certainly had something to do with Wednesday's reduced output, but the 26-year-old has now struggled through his first three games since arriving via trade from the Heat. Johnson has scored a total of 17 points across an average of 29.0 minutes in those contests, shooting an unsightly 22.2 percent in the process. Naturally, Johnson has proven to be a more reliable source of offense than what he's shown thus far, and the Suns' lack of options at the point guard position are likely to continue affording him a solid amount of run following the All-Star break. The extended time off over the next week-plus is likely to do Johnson some good from both a health and acclimation standpoint.