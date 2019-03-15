Suns' Tyler Johnson: Will not play Friday
Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Johnson popped up on the injury report for Friday's game with a sore right knee and will now be held out as a result. With Johnson out, De'Anthony Melton is in line to get the start at point guard against Houston.
More News
-
Suns' Tyler Johnson: Questionable Friday•
-
Suns' Tyler Johnson: Endures shooting struggles in win•
-
Suns' Tyler Johnson: Solid enough in losing effort•
-
Suns' Tyler Johnson: Leads charge in loss to Hawks•
-
Suns' Tyler Johnson: Shooting woes persist•
-
Suns' Tyler Johnson: Struggles continue in loss•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.