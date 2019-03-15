Suns' Tyler Johnson: Will not play Friday

Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Johnson popped up on the injury report for Friday's game with a sore right knee and will now be held out as a result. With Johnson out, De'Anthony Melton is in line to get the start at point guard against Houston.

