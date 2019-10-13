Suns' Tyler Johnson: Will not play Monday

Johnson has been ruled out for Monday's preseason finale against the Nuggets due to right knee soreness, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

While it doesn't appear to be anything serious, it is worth noting that it's the same knee that Johnson underwent surgery on last year. With a number of backcourt players now sitting for the Suns on Monday, Jevon Carter and Elie Okobo should be in line for expanded roles in the exhibition.