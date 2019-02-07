Suns' Tyler Johnson: Will start Friday
Johnson (not injury related) will start Friday against the Warriors, Bob Young of The Athletic reports.
Johnson is slated to make his Suns debut Friday, and he's expected to start at point guard. Overall, his workload may depend on De'Anthony Melton's (ankle) availability. Melton is questionable. When seeing over 30 minutes this season, Johnson has averaged 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 44.9 percent shooting.
