Suns' Tyler Johnson: Won't play Monday
Johnson will not be available Monday against the Nets due to a knee injury, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.
The exact diagnosis has not been released, but Johnson will not be available as an option off the bench. Johnson has been in and out of the rotation for much of the season, but he'd played double-digit minutes in each of the last three contests.
