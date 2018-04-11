Suns' Tyler Ulis: 14 points in finale
Ulis provided 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, two steals and one block during the Suns' 124-97 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday.
Ulis finished out the regular season by scoring in double figures in each of the Suns' last 10 games. The former Kentucky Wildcat had his best season of his young career where he averaged 7.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 71 games played, all career bests.
