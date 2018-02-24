Suns' Tyler Ulis: Available Friday

Ulis (back) is available for Friday's matchup versus the Clippers, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ulis has either been sidelined or missed portions of the previous four games while nursing a back injury. He has had time to rest over the All Star Break, and appears to have recovered enough to return to action. It is unclear what type of worklaod he will see with both Elfrid Payton and Devin Booker in the backcourt, but it will presumably be much less than what he saw prior to his injury.