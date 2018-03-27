Suns' Tyler Ulis: Bench-leading scoring haul Monday
Ulis posted 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's 102-94 loss to the Celtics.
He particularly thrived in the second quarter, racking up seven points, five assists and four rebounds during the period. Ulis' overall scoring total was a season high and represented his third straight double-digit tally. Given the expanded opportunity he's enjoyed recently -- he's seen between 15 and 30 minutes in seven of the last eight contests -- and his ball-handling duties in the Suns' fast-paced attack, the second-year guard retains value as a DFS punt play for the time being.
