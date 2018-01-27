Suns' Tyler Ulis: Coming off bench Friday
Ulis will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Knicks while Devin Booker and Troy Daniels draw starts in the backcourt.
Though Ulis will come off the bench, it's unclear if he'll see a significant reduction in workload. Over the past five games, he's averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 21.2 minutes per contest.
