Suns' Tyler Ulis: Continues solid play with 16 points in loss

Ulis posted 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 122-103 loss to the Pelicans.

While Friday's stat line wasn't as explosive as his past few games, Ulis performed admirably with the Suns backcourt crippled. Ulis' future is intriguing and it begs the question why the Suns felt like Elfrid Payton was a necessary addition when they already had talent like Ulis on their bench. Conventional wisdom says that there will be too many cooks in the kitchen for the Suns next year, and it's apparent that Ulis is too good for a bench role.