Suns' Tyler Ulis: Contributes 12 points in loss
Ulis contributed 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 113-107 overtime loss to the Bucks.
The second-year point guard generated his second-double-digit scoring total in the last three games, an encouraging development considering he'd failed to hit the mark in eight of the nine games prior to the current stretch. Ulis' shot attempts are typically in the single digits, keeping his offensive contributions decidedly capped on most nights. However, he continues to retain a hold of the starting point guard job for the time being and has been offering solid rebounding, assist and steal totals for his fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...