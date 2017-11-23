Suns' Tyler Ulis: Contributes 12 points in loss

Ulis contributed 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 113-107 overtime loss to the Bucks.

The second-year point guard generated his second-double-digit scoring total in the last three games, an encouraging development considering he'd failed to hit the mark in eight of the nine games prior to the current stretch. Ulis' shot attempts are typically in the single digits, keeping his offensive contributions decidedly capped on most nights. However, he continues to retain a hold of the starting point guard job for the time being and has been offering solid rebounding, assist and steal totals for his fantasy owners.