Suns' Tyler Ulis: Doesn't play despite availability Friday
Ulis (back) didn't see the floor in Friday's 128-117 loss to the Clippers despite being deemed available for the contest beforehand.
Despite reportedly being healthy enough to play, Ulis was held out by virtue of head coach Jay Triano's decision. The 22-year-old has averaged 6.8 points, 3.9 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 56 games (37 starts) this season. His next opportunity to take the floor comes Saturday night versus the Trail Blazers.
