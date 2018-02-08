Suns' Tyler Ulis: Done for night with back spasms

Ulis has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to back spasms, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ulis' back started flaring up in the second quarter, and with the Spurs already ahead by 25 points, the Suns decided to play it safe and shut him down for the game. The point guard missed the only shot he took and recorded just one assist and one block in nine minutes before exiting. With Phoenix off until Saturday, Ulis will have a couple of days to rest and recover before hopefully returning to action. Look for his status to clear up in the coming days.