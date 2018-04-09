Suns' Tyler Ulis: Double-doubles in defeat
Ulis posted 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists and two rebounds across 37 minutes in Sunday's 117-100 loss to the Warriors.
Ulis continues to thrive in the absence of Elfrid Payton (knee), which is likely to extend into the final game of the season against the Mavericks on Tuesday. The 22-year-old has posted nine consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, generating double-doubles in two of those contests. Ulis' accuracy has seen its fair share of fluctuations, but he continues to power through any struggles by keeping his shot volume high. Factoring in Sunday's production, he's averaging 14.0 points, 8.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals across four April games.
