Suns' Tyler Ulis: Doubtful for Saturday

Ulis (back) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ulis did not go through Friday's practice after leaving Wednesday's contest early due to back spasms. With Devin Booker (hip) also expected to be sidelined, newly-acquired Elfrid Payton could garner significant run at point guard.

