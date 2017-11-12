Suns' Tyler Ulis: Draws start Saturday

Ulis will draw the start at point guard over Mike James for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

The reason for Ulis' start isn't confirmed, but Bordow hypothesizes that it may have something to do with James throwing the ball at teammate Dragan Bender during the team's previous contest. Ulis is averaging 20.1 minutes this season, posting 7.1 points and 3.6 assists. It's unclear if this move means he will garner additional run.