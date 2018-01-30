Suns' Tyler Ulis: Fills it up in Monday's loss

Ulis recorded 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven assists, five steals, and one rebound in 31 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Ulis had combined to play just 15 minutes over the last two games, both of which he came off the bench. Therefore, this was an especially encouraging performance, as Ulis had appeared to completely drop off the fantasy radar. He's still not a good option in most leagues, and that will be especially true once Devin Booker (ribs), who missed Monday's matchup, returns to the lineup. Nevertheless, it at least bodes well for Ulis that he was able to outplay temporary starter Isaiah Canaan so thoroughly on Monday. Furthermore, Ulis also managed a career high in steals.