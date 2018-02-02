Suns' Tyler Ulis: Game-time decision Friday

Ulis is dealing with a back injury and will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Jazz, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It's unclear exactly when or how Ulis suffered the back injury, but the point guard was able to participate in shootaround. He'll test out the injury one last time in pregame warmups before a decision is made, but if Ulis is unable to play Friday, Josh Gray, who was just signed to a 10-day contract, would be in line to serve as the backup point guard in his first game as a Sun.