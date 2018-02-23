Suns' Tyler Ulis: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable
Ulis (back) participated in shootaround but is still questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Ulis was unable to practice Friday and was officially listed as questionable, and while his participation in shootaround is surely encouraging, the point guard will likely end up being a game-time decision against the Clippers. The Suns should update Ulis' status based on his ability to participate in pre-game warmups later on.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...