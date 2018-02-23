Suns' Tyler Ulis: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable

Ulis (back) participated in shootaround but is still questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ulis was unable to practice Friday and was officially listed as questionable, and while his participation in shootaround is surely encouraging, the point guard will likely end up being a game-time decision against the Clippers. The Suns should update Ulis' status based on his ability to participate in pre-game warmups later on.