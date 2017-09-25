Suns' Tyler Ulis: Healthy heading into camp
Ulis is completely healthy heading into training camp, Gerald Bourguet of HoopsHabit reports.
No real news here, as Ulis has been playing 5-on-5 for several weeks, but it's nonethelss worth noting that he's fully recovered from the ankle issue that kept him out of parts of Summer League back in June. Expect the diminutive Kentucky product to open the year as the Suns' No. 2 point guard behind Eric Bledsoe.
