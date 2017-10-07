Suns' Tyler Ulis: Impressive stat line off bench Friday

Ulis provided 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason loss to the Jazz.

The second-year guard put a forgettable preseason opener (three points on 1-for-8 shooting) with Friday's effort. Ulis flourished during the stretch run of his rookie campaign once he took over as a starting point guard, racking up double-digit scoring efforts in 14 of his last 16 games, a stretch that included six double-doubles. However, that expanded opportunity came as a result of Eric Bledsoe getting shut down by head coach Earl Watson in mid-March, and Bledsoe returns to reclaim the top point guard job to open the coming season. Nevertheless, Ulis' strong finish put him on the map, and he should see a decent amount of run on the second unit throughout the campaign, with the very real opportunity for starts behind the oft-injured veteran.