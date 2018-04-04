Suns' Tyler Ulis: Near double-double in Tuesday's win

Ulis collected 13 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 97-94 win over the Kings.

Ulis continues to run with the first unit in the absence of Elfrid Payton (knee) and produce solid all-around lines. The 22-year-old now has seven straight double-digit scoring efforts, and he's dished out between eight and 12 assists in five of the last seven contests. Poor shooting has capped his scoring contributions over the last three contests as well, as he's shot 35.7 percent or worse during that stretch.