Suns' Tyler Ulis: Not practicing Thursday
Ulis (back) did not practice Thursday, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic
Ulis recently missed two straight games due to back spasms, and it looks like some of the issues may have resurfaced. He was active for the team's final game before the All-Star break, but he played just nine minutes, so it could be a more serious problem than originally perceived. Expect an official update on Ulis to come after the Suns' shootaround Friday morning.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...