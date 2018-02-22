Suns' Tyler Ulis: Not practicing Thursday

Ulis (back) did not practice Thursday, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic

Ulis recently missed two straight games due to back spasms, and it looks like some of the issues may have resurfaced. He was active for the team's final game before the All-Star break, but he played just nine minutes, so it could be a more serious problem than originally perceived. Expect an official update on Ulis to come after the Suns' shootaround Friday morning.