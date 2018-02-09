Play

Suns' Tyler Ulis: Officially questionable Saturday

Ulis (back) is officially questionable for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Though Ulis is officially questionable, it was previously reported that it's unlikely he takes the floor, so considering him closer to doubtful might be the safer approach. Assuming he's eventually ruled out, Elfrid Payton would seemingly garner significant run at point guard.

