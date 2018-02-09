Suns' Tyler Ulis: Officially questionable Saturday
Ulis (back) is officially questionable for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Though Ulis is officially questionable, it was previously reported that it's unlikely he takes the floor, so considering him closer to doubtful might be the safer approach. Assuming he's eventually ruled out, Elfrid Payton would seemingly garner significant run at point guard.
More News
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...