Suns' Tyler Ulis: Plays 41 minutes in loss

Ulis produced 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two assists in 41 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 loss to Golden State.

Ulis saw a huge amount of playing time Sunday, falling just one assist short of another double-double. After a season of basic irrelevance, he has turned things around over the past six games, seeing at least 30 minutes of playing time in five of those games. Elfrid Payton )knee) being out likely has something to do with that but Ulis was outplaying Payton even before he went down. Payton doesn't appear to be a part of the future plans for the Suns and so even when he does return, Ulis could hold onto the starting spot, maintaining his current value.