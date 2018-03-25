Suns' Tyler Ulis: Pours in 14 off bench in loss

Ulis delivered 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 20 minutes in Saturday's 105-99 loss to the Magic.

Ulis has stepped up with solid efforts over the last pair of contests while Devin Booker (hand) has been sidelined, averaging 12.5 points on 48.0 percent shooting. He's been heavily involved on the offensive end relative to playing time, putting up a total of 25 shot attempts during that stretch. The boost in production is certainly unexpected, given that Ulis had managed a double-digit scoring tally only once since Feb. 4 prior to his current two-game surge.