Suns' Tyler Ulis: Pours in 23 points Wednesday
Ulis contributed 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 loss to the Clippers.
Ulis lead the Suns with a season-high 23 points, including three triples. Elfrid Payton (knee) was forced to miss this game, allowing Ulis to see some additional run as the starting point-guard. Ulis has been outplaying Payton of late anyway, and based on this performance, could be in line for more playing time, whether Payton returns or not.
