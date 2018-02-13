Suns' Tyler Ulis: Probable vs. Jazz

Ulis (back) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ulis has missed the last two games while dealing with back spasms, but it looks like he'll be out there Wednesday for one last run before the team heads into the All-Star break. The newly acquired Elfrid Payton has started the last two games at point guard for Phoenix and been phenomenal, totaling 48 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists in those two contests while shooting over 60 percent from the field. Payton seems to have already earned a permanent spot in the rotation, but Ulis will surely cut into his minutes slightly.