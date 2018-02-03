Suns' Tyler Ulis: Productive despite back injury Friday

Ulis (back) supplied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 20 minutes in Friday's 129-97 loss to the Jazz.

Ulis fought through the back issues that had him listed as a game-time decision leading into the contest to post his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last 10 games. The 22-year-old appears set to remain in a second-unit role for the time being, as head coach Jay Triano seems content to deploy a starting backcourt of Devin Booker and improving rookie Josh Jackson. Ulis is still capable of mustering the occasional double-digit scoring effort while coming off the bench, but his inconsistent production primarily limits his fantasy value to deeper formats.