Suns' Tyler Ulis: Productive in multiple categories Wednesday
Ulis supplied 16 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and five rebounds across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Raptors.
Ulis generated his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort following a four-point performance versus the Spurs last Saturday. It was also the second-year guard's best shooting percentage (75.0) in any game this season, along with his second-best assist total. Ulis continues to draw starts and has proven to be a serviceable source of assists with the ability to contribute the occasional double-digit scoring total.
