Suns' Tyler Ulis: Questionable for Friday

Ulis (back) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Ulis was unable to practice Thursday, so he doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction to take the floor Friday. That said, there's still a chance he feels better over the next 24 hours, so he'll be given a questionable designation for now. Another update should be provided following Friday's morning shootaround and if he were to sit out, it could allow recent 10-day player Shaq Harrison a chance to see a few spot minutes off the bench.