Suns' Tyler Ulis: Questionable for Friday
Ulis (back) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Ulis was unable to practice Thursday, so he doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction to take the floor Friday. That said, there's still a chance he feels better over the next 24 hours, so he'll be given a questionable designation for now. Another update should be provided following Friday's morning shootaround and if he were to sit out, it could allow recent 10-day player Shaq Harrison a chance to see a few spot minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...