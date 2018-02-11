Play

Suns' Tyler Ulis: Questionable Monday vs. Warriors

Ulis (back) is questionable for Monday's tilt against Golden State.

Ulis missed Saturday's game against Denver after injuring his back last Wednesday. He'll likely see limited time behind Elfrid Payton and Devin Booker (hip) when he does return to action.

