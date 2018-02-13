Play

Suns' Tyler Ulis: Ruled out Monday

Ulis (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Ulis will miss his second consecutive game as he is dealing with a back injury. The Suns next game is Wednesday against Utah, and Ulis should be considered questionable for that game at this time. With Devin Booker out as well, Elfrid Payton and Josh Gray will see most of the action at the point.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories