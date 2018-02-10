Suns' Tyler Ulis: Ruled out Saturday

Ulis (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets, according to the Suns' game notes.

Ulis left Wednesday's game due to back spasms and the injury seems to still be causing issues for the second-year pro. With Devin Booker (hip) already ruled out of the contest, Elfrid Payton is expected to get the start at point guard in his Suns' debut. Look for Josh Gray to see some additional time off the bench as well.