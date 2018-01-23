Suns' Tyler Ulis: Scoreless in Monday's loss
Ulis had two assists and one steal in 15 minutes during Monday's 109-105 loss to the Bucks.
Ulis didn't attempt a shot and struggled to even stay on the court, as the Bucks roll out some of the biggest lineups in the league. Ulis is usually good for at least a couple buckets and a handful of dimes, and he has only seen less than 20 minutes in 10 of 46 appearances in 2017-18. With that being said, his ceiling is still pretty low, which doesn't couple well with having such a low floor.
More News
-
Suns' Tyler Ulis: Productive in multiple categories Wednesday•
-
Suns' Tyler Ulis: Totals just four points in start•
-
Suns' Tyler Ulis: Contributes 12 points in loss•
-
Suns' Tyler Ulis: Draws start Saturday•
-
Suns' Tyler Ulis: Scores 11 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Suns' Tyler Ulis: Impressive stat line off bench Friday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...