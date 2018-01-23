Suns' Tyler Ulis: Scoreless in Monday's loss

Ulis had two assists and one steal in 15 minutes during Monday's 109-105 loss to the Bucks.

Ulis didn't attempt a shot and struggled to even stay on the court, as the Bucks roll out some of the biggest lineups in the league. Ulis is usually good for at least a couple buckets and a handful of dimes, and he has only seen less than 20 minutes in 10 of 46 appearances in 2017-18. With that being said, his ceiling is still pretty low, which doesn't couple well with having such a low floor.