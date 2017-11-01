Suns' Tyler Ulis: Scores 11 points in Tuesday's win
Ulis provided 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 win over the Nets.
Ulis has taken a back seat to 27-year-old rookie Mike James in the aftermath of Eric Bledsoe's looming trade. Still, the sophomore has scored in double figures in three of the last four games, with averages of 10.8 points (on 51.4 percent shooting), 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.5 rebounds in 21.8 minutes over the last four tilts.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...