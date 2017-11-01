Suns' Tyler Ulis: Scores 11 points in Tuesday's win

Ulis provided 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 win over the Nets.

Ulis has taken a back seat to 27-year-old rookie Mike James in the aftermath of Eric Bledsoe's looming trade. Still, the sophomore has scored in double figures in three of the last four games, with averages of 10.8 points (on 51.4 percent shooting), 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.5 rebounds in 21.8 minutes over the last four tilts.