Suns' Tyler Ulis: Serviceable in Tuesday's start
Ulis accounted for eight points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven assists and one rebound across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 112-93 loss to the Lakers.
Ulis drew the start at point guard for Devin Booker (hip) and provided some decent production in the double-digit loss. The 22-year-old has turned in a couple of productive showings recently in a bench role, having turned in a pair of double-digit scoring efforts in the prior four games. With Booker already slated as doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Spurs, Ulis appears to be in line for another start, albeit against a tougher defensive opponent than the one he faced Tuesday.
