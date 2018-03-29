Suns' Tyler Ulis: Starting at point guard Wednesday

Ulis will pick up the spot start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns are set to be without usual starting point guard Elfrid Payton on Wednesday, as he's sitting out with a knee injury. That allows Ulis to pick up the start in his place and he should push for 30-plus minutes. Look for Ulis to see a temporary uptick in usage and fantasy value, especially considering both Devin Booker (hand) and T.J. Warren (knee) are also sitting out Wednesday's contest. Along with Ulis, Shaquille Harrison is in line for added playing time in the backcourt.