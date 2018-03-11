Suns' Tyler Ulis: Tallies double-double in rare appearance
Ulis tallied 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 loss to the Hornets.
Ulis made his first appearance since the last game before the All-Star break due to the absences of T.J. Warren, Devin Booker and Josh Jackson. He played just under half the game but made the most of his minutes, with the 10 helpers representing his second highest total of the season. At least two of Ulis' three aforementioned teammates are expected to return Tuesday against the Cavaliers, which could minimize any role he was set to play.
