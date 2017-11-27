Suns' Tyler Ulis: Totals just four points in start

Ulis provided four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists and one rebound across 20 minutes during a 119-108 loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday.

After a couple solid games in a row, Ulis reverted to a four-point performance and was heavily outplayed by reserve Mike James. The even more discouraging aspect of this performance for Ulis is that he should have had more opportunities to score with Devin Booker (knee) held out. Ulis hasn't been too good this season, and James continue to be the better fantasy option.