Suns' Tyler Ulis: Will be available Saturday
Ulis will be available for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Ulis hasn't played since before the All-Star break, as he fell out of the rotation around the time the team brought in Elfrid Payton from Orlando. However, with Devin Booker, Josh Jackson and T.J. Warren all out Saturday, Ulis' services may be necessary, though Bordow notes that the guard is battling a back issue.
