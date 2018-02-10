Suns' Tyler Ulis: Will be game-time call Saturday
Ulis (back) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Nuggets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ulis was forced to leave Wednesday's contest due to back spasms and failed to go through practice Friday, though still may be able to take the floor Saturday. If he does end up playing, there's a fair chance he plays a backup role to the newly-acquired Elfrid Payton, so Ulis' fantasy value is a bit in flux at the moment.
