Suns' Tyler Ulis: Will come off bench in final game
Ulis will come off the bench for Tuesday's season finale against the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Suns are set to be without nine players on Tuesday, but are still opting to bring Ulis off the bench in favor of Shaquille Harrison. The exact reasoning behind the move is unclear, though even with the demotion, Ulis will likely still see big minutes out of pure necessity. Ulis has played very well of late, averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals across 36.4 minutes over his last five games.
