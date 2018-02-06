Suns' Tyler Ulis: Will start Tuesday
Ulis will start Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
With Devin Booker (hip) ruled out, Ulis will move back into the lineup at point guard, making his 36th start of the season. The Kentucky product has struggled from the field in his sophomore campaign (37.9% FG, 26.8% 3PT), but he's still a decent source of assists (4.0 per game). while adding 1.1 steals per game. Considering Isaiah Canaan (ankle) is done for the season, Ulis should be in position for big minutes Tuesday, with ex-G-Leaguer Josh Gray representing the Suns' only other healthy point guard.
