Samuel signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Suns on Thursday, Nick Marcinko of gatorcountry.com.

After spending four years at Seton Hall, Samuel spent his final collegiate season at Florida with a lot of success. Across 36 appearances, he posted averages of 13.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals. Samuel will be with the Suns for training camp but isn't a lock to make the final roster.