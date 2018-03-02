Suns' Tyson Chandler: A 'long shot' to play Friday

Chandler, who is officially listed as questionable for Friday's contest against the Thunder, said about his chances of playing in the game, "It's probably a long shot, to be honest," Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Chandler continues to deal with neck pain, which stemmed from a hit he took at some point prior to the All-Star break, resulting in him missing five straight contests and six of the past seven. He also has not practiced with any contact in over two weeks. Assuming he's out Friday, Alex Len will likely draw the start once more, with Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss also candidates to pick up extra run.