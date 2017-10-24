Suns' Tyson Chandler: Another strong effort on glass in win

Chandler generated nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 117-115 win over the Kings.

Chandler continues his strong start on the glass, one that's seen him put together back-to-back 14-rebound efforts and come just one board shy of three straight double-digit efforts in that category. The 35-year-old is likely to offer his best production during the first half of the season, before the wear and tear of his 15-plus seasons begins to take its toll. The presence of the much younger and capable Alex Len behind him could also eventually eat into his opportunity, but for the time being, Chandler is certainly fantasy-viable for the time being.