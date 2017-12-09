Suns' Tyson Chandler: Available Saturday vs. Spurs
Chandler (personal) will be available for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Chandler has missed the past two games -- the first for rest, the second for personal reasons. But, the issue has seemingly been resolved, as he's available to take the floor Saturday. It remains unclear what the team's starting five will be, however. Over his past five appearances, Chandler has posted 9.6 points and 10.2 rebounds across 27.2 minutes per game.
